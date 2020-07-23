Letter: Kimberlee Yee
View Comments

Letter: Kimberlee Yee

Thank you for posting Kimberlee Yee’s opinion on the American dream, emigrant family from Spain, hard working family set on achieving success in this wonderful country. This is the story of my family as well, displaced emigres from German displaced persons camps. My parents, not knowing the language, not getting any federal support, worked very hard to achieve success. I will never forget when at Thanksgiving my father would raise a toast and say “God Bless America”. Thank you Ms. Yee for your stimulating article. Unfortunately, America’s vision is dimming rapidly with those would take away the dreams of so many hard working Americans.

Zenia Kunasz

Oro valley

Zenovia Kunasz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News