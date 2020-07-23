Letter: Kimberlee Yee

Thank you for posting Kimberlee Yee’s opinion on the American dream, emigrant family from Spain, hard working family set on achieving success in this wonderful country. This is the story of my family as well, displaced emigres from German displaced persons camps. My parents, not knowing the language, not getting any federal support, worked very hard to achieve success. I will never forget when at Thanksgiving my father would raise a toast and say “God Bless America”. Thank you Ms. Yee for your stimulating article. Unfortunately, America’s vision is dimming rapidly with those would take away the dreams of so many hard working Americans.
Zenia Kunasz
Oro valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
