Letter: Kimberly Yee - AZ Treasurer's flawed vision

It is remarkable that Kimberly Yee's op-ed piece painted a picture of economic promises and opportunities yet failed to mention the current economic and public health crises. It is yet another example of GOP operatives attempting to deflect attention from the important issues. The question voters need to ask themselves this November is -"Are you and the country better off than you were four years ago?" Let your answer guide your vote.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!