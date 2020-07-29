Letter: Kimberly Yee - AZ Treasurer's flawed vision
Letter: Kimberly Yee - AZ Treasurer's flawed vision

It is remarkable that Kimberly Yee's op-ed piece painted a picture of economic promises and opportunities yet failed to mention the current economic and public health crises. It is yet another example of GOP operatives attempting to deflect attention from the important issues. The question voters need to ask themselves this November is -"Are you and the country better off than you were four years ago?" Let your answer guide your vote.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

