Letter: Kimberly Yee cimmentary

Re: the July 19 article "Why I support Trump, his vision of American dream."
I thoroughly enjoyed Kimberly Yee’s spirited defense of Donald Trump and all the wonderful things he’s done for our country. I’m sure it was just an oversight, but she neglected to mention his skillful handling of the pandemic. 140,000 deaths and counting! Who knew this was what he meant when he boasted he’d make the USA number one?
Her commentary was satire, right?
Michael P Cuno
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
