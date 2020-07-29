Letter: Kimberly Yee
View Comments

Letter: Kimberly Yee

I tried reading our state treasurers Sunday op-ed piece but became nauseated. My grandparents had stories of living through the Republican depression of the 1930s. Anyone who lived through the 80s can recall that trickle down doesn't work. Young people nowadays if they're lucky contend with: mortgage payments, car payments and related full coverage insurance, astronomical health care costs for their families (by the way republicans are dismantling ACA with no alternative plan) oh and save for retirement hahaha. And then, in Arizona, if a pandemic sweeps through, Mississippi equivalent unemployment benefits as a Republican administration barely acknowledges a problem. I had two union jobs before I turned 21 but haven't had a paid holiday since Reagan destroyed the air traffic controllers. Right to Work state? Such a warm fuzzy term for a pile of trash. How about this: You have the right to get screwed. PS Mass stupidity will do us in. Don' forget your mask.

David Tacker

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News