Letter: Kimberly Yee

I tried reading our state treasurers Sunday op-ed piece but became nauseated. My grandparents had stories of living through the Republican depression of the 1930s. Anyone who lived through the 80s can recall that trickle down doesn't work. Young people nowadays if they're lucky contend with: mortgage payments, car payments and related full coverage insurance, astronomical health care costs for their families (by the way republicans are dismantling ACA with no alternative plan) oh and save for retirement hahaha. And then, in Arizona, if a pandemic sweeps through, Mississippi equivalent unemployment benefits as a Republican administration barely acknowledges a problem. I had two union jobs before I turned 21 but haven't had a paid holiday since Reagan destroyed the air traffic controllers. Right to Work state? Such a warm fuzzy term for a pile of trash. How about this: You have the right to get screwed. PS Mass stupidity will do us in. Don' forget your mask.
David Tacker
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!