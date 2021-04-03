Letter: King Joseph Biden

I remember many Democrats writing letters to the AZ Daily Star referring to Trump as acting like a king or a dictator because of his executive actions. Wells, since being in office for just two months “King Joseph” Biden has signed over 50 Executive actions, 37 of which were Executive Orders, involving Covid19, reversing Trump’s border security policies, inequality, etc. Within 12 days in office, King Joseph had issued 25 Executive Orders, more than Trump and Obama had done combined in that short of a time frame. Yet there has been no similar denunciation of Biden by Democrat Star readers for these authoritarian and king like executive fiats, just silence.
Rory Smith
Marana
