 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: King Joseph Biden
View Comments

Letter: King Joseph Biden

  • Comments

I remember many Democrats writing letters to the AZ Daily Star referring to Trump as acting like a king or a dictator because of his executive actions. Wells, since being in office for just two months “King Joseph” Biden has signed over 50 Executive actions, 37 of which were Executive Orders, involving Covid19, reversing Trump’s border security policies, inequality, etc. Within 12 days in office, King Joseph had issued 25 Executive Orders, more than Trump and Obama had done combined in that short of a time frame. Yet there has been no similar denunciation of Biden by Democrat Star readers for these authoritarian and king like executive fiats, just silence.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News