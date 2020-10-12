 Skip to main content
Letter: King of Debtors
Letter: King of Debtors

Remember Leona Helmsley, the “Queen of Mean?’’ During the late billionaire hotelier’s 1989 tax-evasion trial, a former housekeeper testified that Helmsley said: "We don't pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes." Too bad that line was taken, because we know how much “billionaire’’ Donald Trump loves a snotty zinger. He paid $750 in 2016, the year he called himself “the king of debt’’ in an interview. “Nobody knows debt better than me,’’ he bragged, in what seems like classic Trumpian hyperbole, but for once is true. He reportedly owes creditors $1 billion. Meanwhile, the little people dutifully fork over about $3 trillion annually for the military, Social Security, Medicare, safety-net programs, veterans’ benefits, Trump’s lifetime healthcare and pension, and national debt interest. That’s a record $25.6 trillion, thanks to King of Debt Donald and his “party of fiscal responsibility.’’ On Nov. 3, the little people have a big voice. Vote Trump out.

Matthew Boyd

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

