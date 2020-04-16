Letter: King Trump

His royal highness, formerly Pres., Donald J. Trump, has deemed it necessary to direct his courtly treasurer, to have His name written, with a golden quill, on every charter graciously sent to each of His subjects, granting man or woman some payments in gold for their sustenance. His supreme counselors, formerly known as Supreme Court Judges, frowned upon this decision but submissively demurred. King Trump also instructed his barons, previously called state governors, to carry out his orders, publicly issued by the heralds. The highest-ranking knights and ladies at court respectfully hailed His highness and quickly muffled the protests by the outside ruffians who did not belong to the aristocracy. The famous Round Table was redesigned, giving King Trump the most excellent position to issue His commands. In a glorious public ceremony, the old parchments containing the irreverent words of the Constitution were burned in a pyre. The British Queen sent words of congratulations and suggested the new rank of Emperor to King Trump, seated in the White Castle.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
