Letter: Kinzinger support

Kudos to Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger for his thoughtful stance about the future of the Republican party. He voted for impeachment of Donald Trump in the House of Representative trial, resulting in censure and condemnation from his party. Nine other Republican representatives voted for impeachment but Kinzinger alone has continued the effort to sever the hypocritical alliance with Trump. Voters should contact their senators and representatives, urging support for Representative Kinzinger and a return to the earlier bipartisan condemnation of Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection. The result, relegating Donald Trump to the fringe where he belongs.
Roger Shanley
East side
