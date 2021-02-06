 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kinzinger support
View Comments

Letter: Kinzinger support

  • Comments

Kudos to Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger for his thoughtful stance about the future of the Republican party. He voted for impeachment of Donald Trump in the House of Representative trial, resulting in censure and condemnation from his party. Nine other Republican representatives voted for impeachment but Kinzinger alone has continued the effort to sever the hypocritical alliance with Trump. Voters should contact their senators and representatives, urging support for Representative Kinzinger and a return to the earlier bipartisan condemnation of Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection. The result, relegating Donald Trump to the fringe where he belongs.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Republicans

  • Updated

I am an old white guy (70's), I'm a Veteran, I'm a gun owner, I have owned a small business, and I am a fiscal conservative, I believe in bala…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News