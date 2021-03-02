 Skip to main content
Letter: Kirsten Sinema helping McConnell, Really?
Letter: Kirsten Sinema helping McConnell, Really?

Re: the Feb. 28 letter "Why is Sinema helping McConnell's agenda?."

In response to the letter questioning Senator Sinema’s motivation regarding bipartisan opinions and voting record. Not only is her approach welcomed but in my opinion we need more like her. If our country is to survive we must begin to debate and compromise on the issues most important to all the American people.

The call for unity from President Binden was nice talk but very few are walking the walk on either side of the aisle. As long as career politicians remain in office the possibility of changing our current stalemate looks bleak. We need fresh thinking in DC and we will not get it from the likes of Nancy, Mitch and others who have made re-election their main focus.

Common sense needs to be used when making decisions like killing the filibuster or transitioning to renewable energy, not where my next fund raising dollars come from.

We will not vote our way out of this, we need TERM LIMITS in both house of congress.

Gene Elefant

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

