Letter: KNEE-JERK DECISIONS

It is apparent that the current administration’s decisions regarding the full range of domestic and international policies are mainly flippant in nature. Disregarding the advice of professional civil servants is detrimental to our future.
The focus of the populace centers on economic growth, but it has subsided and is not evenly distributed. Further, a large deficit exists. Federal reserve recession tools are limited.
Internationally, Allies do not consider us a reliable partner. The outcome of the China tariff negotiations are tenuous. Military international flip-flops create additional uncertainty. Going alone is dangerous.
Senate Republicans acquitted the President. The primary influence appears to be fear of job loss-via bullying. Note: consultation with their school children would have been worthwhile. They have proven remedies.
Structural changes are needed. Term limits should be seriously reexamined and financing of political contests begs for reform. How much political polarization can this nation afford? Our future lies with the 2020 election.
G. Lungstrum
No campaign affiliation
G Lungstrum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.