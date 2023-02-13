Trumplicans are now criticizing President Biden's thoughtful handling of the Chinese balloon incident even though Trump's administration failed to address three similar transgressions during his presidency. The failure to address those provocations does make sense, though, when one considers the fact that the Chinese are less of a threat to the US Republic than Trump was/is. One shouldn't be watching the skunk when the wolf is at the door.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.