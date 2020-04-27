Letter: Know your limitations

In the movie Magnum Force, Clint Eastwood's character says, "A man has to know his limitations.". It seems that our King Midas President thinks that he has none. It is because of this that I don't bother to take in his daily Coronavirus TV series. Why are folks willing to listen to someone that clearly has no idea what he is talking about and worse yet repeat what he's saying without any real understanding? This issue isn't about politics or economy, so unless our leaders suddenly become Viral Epidemiologists they should stop talking and let those who are take the stage. As we know the person that Dirty Harry referred to died, because he "Didn't know his limitations." King Midas lost his daughter to greed.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
