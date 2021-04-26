Letter: Knowledge and thought help

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
Equating military personnel to civilians as done by the letter writer is incorrect. In 1966 when I was inducted, no one got a choice about what went into our bodies. Regardless if drafted or voluntary, the induction process included multiple vaccinations to protect the military from many diseases. I doubt the induction process has changed. Civilians in this country have a choice.
Asserting the U.S. is God's nation, established by him through people who loved and cherished our Creator probably surprises those in countries thought to be the homes of various religions. Might they consider themselves God's nation? Did opposition to monarchism have anything to do with it or was the American Revolution really a religious war to create God's nation?
Voting changes (restrictions), court packing, eliminating all opposition and more at both state and Federal levels , seem to describe Republican practices not Democratic socialistic takeover efforts as Ms Hinesley asserts.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.