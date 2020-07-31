Letter: Kozachik My Hero/Our Cuomo

I have been impressed with my Councilman, Steve Kozachik, for years. He has done so much good work for our city especially for his efforts to keep the Benedictine Monastery from being demolished. And now, when we need him more than ever, he has stepped up to the plate and is challenging Governor Ducey on his response to the Covid pandemic. I commend him and his staff for the excellent email newsletter that I read religiously. He is the voice of reason, intelligence and compassion. We have our own Andrew Cuomo right here in River City. Keep up the good work, Steve and staff.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
