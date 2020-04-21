Letter: Kudos to Auto Insurers

In these COVID-filled news days where the majority of what we hear is worrisome and depressing, it is a bright spot to see that auto insurers are refunding $7 billion to its customers due to a reduction in claims from reduced driving. Nearly a dozen insurance providers, including mine, are issuing anywhere from a 15-25% refund for April and May premiums. It is refreshing to see a profit-driven industry taking care of their customers rather than contributing to their own bottom line. Here’s to more bright spots!
Barb Hunsinger
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
