 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to Jim Kolbe
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to Jim Kolbe

We consider ourselves Independents but based on our voting record we have been life long Democrats. The only exception was years ago when we voted for Jim Kolbe. At that time it was apparent that beside some political differences, he was a a man of principle and great character. His opinion piece on why he is voting for Biden reaffirms this. We hope fellow Republicans who still retain some moral fiber will follow his lead. Thank you, Jim.

Eleanor and Donald Jeck

Eleanor Jeck

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News