Letter: Kudos to Jim Kolbe

We consider ourselves Independents but based on our voting record we have been life long Democrats. The only exception was years ago when we voted for Jim Kolbe. At that time it was apparent that beside some political differences, he was a a man of principle and great character. His opinion piece on why he is voting for Biden reaffirms this. We hope fellow Republicans who still retain some moral fiber will follow his lead. Thank you, Jim.
Eleanor and Donald Jeck
Eleanor Jeck
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
