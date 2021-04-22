 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi
Letter: Kudos to Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi

I have long admired Representative Maxine Water and Speaker Pelosi. They are smart, and courageous, always speaking truth to power. Ms. Waters statement prior to the rendering of the jury verdict was actually right on point and had nothing to do with fomenting violence towards the police or anyone else. She spoke the difficult truth which upsets the former president's enablers and makes insecure people in power even more uncomfortable. Nancy Pelosi not only had Representative Waters back, but suggested the words used were the words of Civil Rights and not the words to overthrow the government. Speaker Pelosi also shut down the false movement to censure Representative Waters. I honestly wish more of our leaders had the courage of their convictions and were willing to say things that are necessary to speak about, even if those things cause the squeamish people in power to appear to be offended.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

