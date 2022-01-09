Letter: Kudos to Paul McCreary

Re: the Jan. 6 article "Every cult leader pushes his version of the 'big lie'."
Thanks to Paul McCreary for clarifying the cult of "trumpism". As a lifelong Republican I watched in dismay as GOP candidates became more and more extremist in order to avoid being primaried in local elections. After electing a President who celebrates crudity, mocks the disabled and less fortunate, and ultimately refused to acknowledge that the majority of Americans voted him out, I am now firmly an independent. Unlike those firmly entrenched in false reality, I have chosen my country over an irrational Republican party.
Bonnie Gibson
Foothills
