Letter: Kudos to pres. Bush
Letter: Kudos to pres. Bush

I'm no fan of George W. Bush, but he deserves praise for his classy performance Rep. John Lewis' funeral. His mere presence was a silent condemnation of T-rump and his efforts to tear our country apart. Pres. Bush and Rep. Lewis were miles apart on the political spectrum, but the president's appearance aptly demonstrated that there is still room in our system for political adversaries to respect each other despite their differences. The fact that the only living president not to honor the legacy.of Rep. Lewis was the current office-holder spoke volumes for what the others think of T-rump and his character. Thank you Pres. Bush for reminding us that class does still exist in this country

Larry Fleischman

North side

