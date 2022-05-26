 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kudos to San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone

Kudos to San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who on Friday 5/20, announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be barred from receiving Holy Communion due to her pro-abortion stance. Cordileone wrote a letter to Pelosi saying, "A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion." I am sick of people like Pelosi and Biden, who profess to be practicing Catholics yet enthusiastically support abortion rights. That is a blatant contradiction to Catholicism. Pope Francis lost any measure of legitimacy with me by allegedly telling Biden in a prayer meeting with him last October that he could continue receiving Communion. I think the Pope thinks more of Biden's Climate Change and open borders agenda than the tens of millions of developing babies that have been vacuum aspired in America since Roe vs. Wade.

Pamela Newsome

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

