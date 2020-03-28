Letter: Kudos to the Janitors of the world!
Letter: Kudos to the Janitors of the world!

So far, one occupation on the front lines of the corona virus that has had little mention is the janitor. It is a great responsibility to do the job right by disinfecting the spaces working people return to daily and expect to be virus-free. We do so at great risk to ourselves. Daily we face all the situations where people are likely to leave viruses and must leave them so they do no harm. Within the work there is a constant option of doing a cleaning task moderately, half-way, or thoroughly, and only the thorough way, unseen by all the working people will be sufficient. We as the cleaning crews of America (and the world) are part of the moral and ethical backbone of society! A suggestion is for segments on t.v on how to clean properly.

Mary Jensen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor

