Letter: Kudos to Tony Davis

So not only has Tony Davis kept us abreast of the continuing challenges to our local and regional water and electricity supply he has recently (Sunday 9/25/2022) provided a well-researched article on the life and times of local activist Dave Foreman who recently passed. The quality of this reporting is what gives me hope fading though it may be in what can be expected when I read the daily star each morning with my coffee. Being an old geezer it is an actual piece of paper in my hands :-)

Michael Judd

East side

