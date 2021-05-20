 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to Trump
Donald Trump is an outstanding liar. Give him credit for that! He's able to get millions to buy into his lies, and that takes skill. He's very impressive as a matter of fact. Considering that he feels no regret, remorse or shame for lying not everyone can do that. People with a conscience certainly can't.

If someone is lying most people want nothing to do with them. Donald on the other hand is so good his supporters love him for it. He entertains them. Listening to him make fun of others tickles them to no end. He makes them feel good about themselves when he does it. They realize their lives aren't nearly as bad as the 'dead beats' Donald tells them about.

Most people feel a sense of guilt if they tell a whopper. Not Donald. He feels encouraged to tell more. The Republican Party has to be proud knowing he's their guy.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

