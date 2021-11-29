 Skip to main content
Letter: Kyle Rittenhouse is Guity!
Letter: Kyle Rittenhouse is Guity!

Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty. At 17, he is guilty of having someone purchase a gun for him. He is guilty having his mother drive him from Illinois to Wisconsin. What was she thinking? Judge Bruce Schroder took those off the table. Why? Did he think the jury would find Kyle innocent of the more serious charges and leave them only with the minor charges? Kyle is guilty of going to Kenosha to protect property but then killing two people and wounding another. People are more important than property. He is guilty of thinking that those who tried to take his gun away would then shoot him. I don't think they would have. Then they woud be the ones on trial. He is guilty of shooting three people to defend himself. As an immature young person he had many other options. I hope Kyle can live with his decision.

Thomas Christian, Retired, Criminal Justice Specialist

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

