Letter: Kyrsten sinema and filibuster

I knocked on hundreds of doors for Kyrsten Sinema. I'll do it again for any Democratic opponent of her if she does not support the end of the filibuster. The filabuster has racist origins and has been happily used as a tool of total obstruction by Mitch McConnell and his Republican cohorts. She may think our memories will not last for her six year term. She's wrong. We will remember and we will knock on doors for whomever promises to stand up for the majority of Arizonans and Americans.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.