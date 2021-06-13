Letter: Kyrsten Sinema and voting rights

As a Black American and Arizonan who was born in the south and lived through the ‘50s and ’60s struggle for equality and voting equity, I do not understand Kyrsten Sinema’s position to aid the Republicans in keeping Jim Crow alive. The filibuster is not part of the constitution in any fashion, and it is not used as a mechanism to gain by partisanship. But to limit the voting power of those who voted for her. It seems that she will lose the support of Black organizations in Arizona, if she hasn’t already. We can’t be considered radicals by those we want to believe in and think they are working on our behalf.
At 73 years old, and a Vietnam Era veteran, I would add my voice to the growing multitude to request Kyrsten Sinema to reconsider her position and stand with the people who want to believe in her.
Frank Thompson
East side
