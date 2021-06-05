 Skip to main content
Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Defense of Senate Filibuster Rules
Dear Senator Sinema,

In your defense of retention of the current Senate filibuster rules, you outline its general history and use, so much of which had outright racially-motivated bases. You also insist that any changes in Senate practice should only be accomplished through appeals to reason and patriotism.

The trouble with that approach is that it falls on stone-deaf Republican ears. That party is straightforward in its denial of any priority or motivation other than increasing its power. If it doesn't benefit Republican power or donor money size, the answer is no.

Also, despite their denial of its clear and malevolent existence, the Republicans of today display more poorly-disguised racism in their public behavior.

Your current television ads indicate that you want to curtail corruption and the influence of lobbyists and the super wealthy. As a caring, voting Arizona constituent I appeal to you to do just that and change your mind (or merely your public position) regarding the Senate filibuster.

Will Gronlund

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

