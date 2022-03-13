 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Three strikes and you are out
View Comments

Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Three strikes and you are out

  • Comments

I not only voted for Kyrsten, I campaigned for her ...big mistake!

STRIKE ONE: Kyrsten, in her campaign for senate in 2018 made prescription drug costs a key part of her platform saying "no family should be bankrupted by medical bills" ( May 9, 2018).

The Democrats crafted a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with the drug companies. Kyrsten's no vote killed the plan.

STRIKE TWO: Also in one of her 2018 campaign ads Kyrsten railed against her primary opponent Martha McSally's support for Trump's "huge tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations at the expense of our middle class"

In 2021, after she was elected, she told President Biden "she will not raise a single penny in taxes on the corporation side and or wealthy people, period!

STRIKE THREE: Kyrsten supported and even voted for voting rights bills.

However, to make those voting rights bills law, the senate had to vote against keeping the filibuster. Kyrsten voted to keep it thus killing the bills.

Alan Garland

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News