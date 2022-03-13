Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Three strikes and you are out

I not only voted for Kyrsten, I campaigned for her ...big mistake!
STRIKE ONE: Kyrsten, in her campaign for senate in 2018 made prescription drug costs a key part of her platform saying "no family should be bankrupted by medical bills" ( May 9, 2018).
The Democrats crafted a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with the drug companies. Kyrsten's no vote killed the plan.
STRIKE TWO: Also in one of her 2018 campaign ads Kyrsten railed against her primary opponent Martha McSally's support for Trump's "huge tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations at the expense of our middle class"
In 2021, after she was elected, she told President Biden "she will not raise a single penny in taxes on the corporation side and or wealthy people, period!
STRIKE THREE: Kyrsten supported and even voted for voting rights bills.
However, to make those voting rights bills law, the senate had to vote against keeping the filibuster. Kyrsten voted to keep it thus killing the bills.
Alan Garland
Northeast side
