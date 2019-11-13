Recent Letters to the Editor expressed disappointment that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not voted for a sufficient number of liberal bill before the House. She can't nor should she. I have know her for years as an intelligent, thoughtful public servant. She recognizes that she represents the entire state of Arizona. Today's problems are complex and all viewpoints need to be considered. These folks would do well to remember that in the last election cycle it was moderate Democrats beating conservative Republicans who were largely responsible for Arizona's electoral shift as well as Democrats winning the House majority . With the Presidential Election less than one year away, I am interested in who is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, not someone who wants to debate political philosophy. We need to focus on winning not debating.
Marion Weber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.