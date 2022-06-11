Letter: Kyrsten's Krap

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools,” Sinema wrote in a May 24 tweet. This is the Republican Talking Points she is mouthing.

But she is going to continue to do what her overseers, er I mean donors want. Kyrsten Sinema is worse than any Republican who supports unfettered gun ownership. She enables and counts her donations in her designer dresses.

She has shown her true colors time and again. We need to turn the Senate Blue so she becomes and non issue and just fades away.

Fed Up

Thom Melendez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

