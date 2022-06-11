 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kyrsten's Krap

  • Comments

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools,” Sinema wrote in a May 24 tweet. This is the Republican Talking Points she is mouthing.

But she is going to continue to do what her overseers, er I mean donors want. Kyrsten Sinema is worse than any Republican who supports unfettered gun ownership. She enables and counts her donations in her designer dresses.

She has shown her true colors time and again. We need to turn the Senate Blue so she becomes and non issue and just fades away.

Fed Up

Thom Melendez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News