Letter: Labor Day Offers Hope to Animals

Labor Day offers a powerful reminder of crucial gains experienced by American workers this past century.
In 1894, President Grover Cleveland proclaimed the first Monday in September as Labor Day. Americans worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in abysmal conditions to eke out a living. They were treated as animals.
A century later, animals in factory farms still are.
Mother pigs suffer their lifetime in tight metal stalls. Their babies torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, crammed into crowded pens, then slaughtered at six months old.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained on concrete flooring, each year artificially impregnated to keep milk flowing. Their babies are torn from grieving mothers and slaughtered for veal, so we can drink their milk.
Relief for these sentient beings is in sight.
Supermarkets offer a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based burgers, veggie dogs, and meat-free nuggets along with nut-based cheeses, ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Labor Day let’s all celebrate these plant-based options.
Tyson Dasher
South side
