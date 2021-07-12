Letter: labor shortage

Lack of a labor force is the new American crisis. As the economy opens up, people are going to the theater, eating out in restaurants and going to ball games again. Headlines declare that employers can’t find people to fill the number of jobs available. It’s simply the law of supply and demand. When something or, in this case, someone is in short supply, consumers pay more for it. To fill jobs, businesses need to pay more for scarce labor.
As businesses closed due to Covid and workers received unemployment, it became clear that many people were earning far less than the livable wage. Now that businesses are opening up, low-wage workers should realize they need not work full-time and still live in poverty. They are now in a position where they can demand a livable wage. The employer needs workers and workers need a decent living. The pandemic could help solve decades of suppressed wages as people realize how truly valuable they are.
Misty Atkins
Oro Valley
