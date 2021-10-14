 Skip to main content
Letter: Lack of Republican consciences
Letter: Lack of Republican consciences

Republican Congressional leaders Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott went to the White House to advise Richard Nixon in 1974 that he no longer had enough Republican support to avoid impeachment. As a result, Nixon resigned without any verbal retaliation against them and remained quiet thereafter. Republican Congressional leaders McConnell and Hagel advised George W. Bush to reverse course on Iraq. Bush ignored them, but never followed up with open criticism of them. Now, Republican Congressional individuals Cheney and Kinzinger have courageously dared to accept a position on a committee to investigate Donald Trump's actions or lack thereof relative to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. These two Republican have been castigated not only by a vindictive Trump, but a huge number of their Republican colleagues. It is inconceivable that so many so-called conservative Republicans could turn away from the ideals of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Reagan and idolize an individual like Donald Trump with his ignoble character flaws.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

