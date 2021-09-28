 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lack sentences for Capitol insurrectionists
View Comments

Letter: Lack sentences for Capitol insurrectionists

  • Comments

Whether those individuals indicted are in Arizona or wherever, remain a clear and present danger to society because they could be so easily brainwashed into committing violence. What is the next big lie they will unshakably believe, without any evidence to the contrary? Will the White House be the next building they storm?

Perhaps they should have given more thought to the ones for which they owe responsibilities, both innocent children and elders. They probably still have the internet so they can complain to thousands over how badly they are being treated, when in fact it is this Country they are mistreating.

It is disgusting when the insurrectionists have the freedoms that others would die for. Is it really the time to turn a blind eye to their crime where men died trying to stave off the insurrectionists attack? I think not.

Bevelry Tencza

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News