Letter: Lack sentences for Capitol insurrectionists

Whether those individuals indicted are in Arizona or wherever, remain a clear and present danger to society because they could be so easily brainwashed into committing violence. What is the next big lie they will unshakably believe, without any evidence to the contrary? Will the White House be the next building they storm?
Perhaps they should have given more thought to the ones for which they owe responsibilities, both innocent children and elders. They probably still have the internet so they can complain to thousands over how badly they are being treated, when in fact it is this Country they are mistreating.
It is disgusting when the insurrectionists have the freedoms that others would die for. Is it really the time to turn a blind eye to their crime where men died trying to stave off the insurrectionists attack? I think not.
Bevelry Tencza
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.