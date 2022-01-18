Letter: Lame Duck Sinema

I just tried to call all three of Krysten Sinema's offices to let her know how disappointed I am in her for not voting to end the filibuster. I got a message that all the voice mails were full and to try again later. So not only is she not doing what her democratic voters want her to do, she won't even talk to us about it.
She has been complete disaster as a senator and I am sorry I volunteered to work for her election. I will work for the next democratic candidate to out primary her in 2024. She has just become a lame duck senator. She is burning all her bridges with her democratic constituents and I seriously doubt any of her coveted republicans will vote for her either.
Nick Hansen
Foothills
