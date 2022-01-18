 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lame Duck Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Lame Duck Sinema

  • Comments

I just tried to call all three of Krysten Sinema's offices to let her know how disappointed I am in her for not voting to end the filibuster. I got a message that all the voice mails were full and to try again later. So not only is she not doing what her democratic voters want her to do, she won't even talk to us about it.

She has been complete disaster as a senator and I am sorry I volunteered to work for her election. I will work for the next democratic candidate to out primary her in 2024. She has just become a lame duck senator. She is burning all her bridges with her democratic constituents and I seriously doubt any of her coveted republicans will vote for her either.

Nick Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News