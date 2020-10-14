Letter: LAMENT OF A LOSER AND SUCKER

I lament that I'm a loser and sucker per Donald Trump. I've only been a workingman for 67 years. I'm an Air Force veteran. I paid MUCH more than $750 in taxes for 50 of those 67 working years. I lament that I wasn't born with a "silver spoon" in my mouth and didn't have to do an honest day's work in my life. I wish that I could only think of "what's in it for me" and have the opportunity to insult, bully and push people around. Gosh, wouldn't that be swell? I wonder how many of the losers and suckers like me are going to vote for that real "winner" now occupying the "people's house"? By November 3rd or 4th or 5th we will know and know what America really is.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
