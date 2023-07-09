The path to my comfortable retirement with quality healthcare is paved with opportunities given me by favorable circumstances and helpful individuals, known and unknown, at critical points since my birth. Hard work is indeed necessary, but never sufficient. “Love your neighbor as yourself” compels me to join others to help those facing systemic obstacles in fulfilling their dreams, be they descendants of black slaves, immigrants arrived in childhood, student-loan debtors, the homeless, the refugees, or members of LGBQT.
Our wishes are hampered by legislators and justices who lack the courage to face the historical facts of slavery and existing racism, and to free those struggling to live; but enslaved by the super-rich and false beliefs against nature.
Let’s celebrate our 247th birthday by nominating and electing candidates who can help us to make our country truly “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
People are also reading…
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.