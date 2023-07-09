The path to my comfortable retirement with quality healthcare is paved with opportunities given me by favorable circumstances and helpful individuals, known and unknown, at critical points since my birth. Hard work is indeed necessary, but never sufficient. “Love your neighbor as yourself” compels me to join others to help those facing systemic obstacles in fulfilling their dreams, be they descendants of black slaves, immigrants arrived in childhood, student-loan debtors, the homeless, the refugees, or members of LGBQT.