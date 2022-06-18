 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: LAND OF THE FREE

America was always intended to be "Land of the Free". To me that means freedom for each of us to make our own choices and have our own beliefs (AS LONG AS THEY ARE NOT INFRINGING ON THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS). The Fabric of America is changing because it needs to. It is fighting to evolve into a country that respects the rights of ALL. Our democracy is being strongly threatened and each of us need to be aware and let our voices be heard.

Elain Geary

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

