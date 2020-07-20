Letter: largess
View Comments

Letter: largess

The Catholic Church needs funds primarily because of its payouts to victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy. So according to the Daily Star, the Small Business Administration is granting the beleaguered Church over $1B in taxpayer money to tied it over during these COVID-19 times. Why is my tax money supporting the Catholic Church, or any church at all? Outrage doesn't cover it.

David Tammer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News