Letter: largess

The Catholic Church needs funds primarily because of its payouts to victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy. So according to the Daily Star, the Small Business Administration is granting the beleaguered Church over $1B in taxpayer money to tied it over during these COVID-19 times. Why is my tax money supporting the Catholic Church, or any church at all? Outrage doesn't cover it.
David Tammer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
