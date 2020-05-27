Letter: Largess

We received a check a week ago, signed by Donald J. Trump, that was supposed to provide economic relief for us. I suppose in a similar fashion to the relief granted by the billions of dollars given to favored corporations.
Sort of an obvious attempt to present this amazing windfall as a "gift" from our Leader- In-Chief (not the national treasury which is funded by our taxes) as proof that He is looking after our financial well-being...at least for a month.
Then, today, I received a letter, presumably sent to all of us at a cost of millions to the USPS, also with His mega, Trumpian signature, which reinforces how benevolent he is and how he so clearly continues to be the mindful, caring leader of our country and that all will be well because of selflessness and compassion—two words that are usually spoken in the same breath as "Trump".
PTL and God Bless Him.
Gordon Macdonald
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
