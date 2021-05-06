Letter: Last 100 Days

So, Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine. Ukraine is threatening to take Crimea back by force. China is threatening Taiwan and its neighbors, while threatening our Navy. N. Korea is testing missiles again and restarting their nuclear weapons program. Iran has been emboldened and making more than their normal threats.
Ford is closing a plant and moving it back to Mexico due to this administration push for a higher corporate tax rate.
Our southern border is a humanitarian disaster caused by this administration, and they promised transparency, and their hiding it from the media.
Prices of steel are up 145%, lumber 126%, oil 80%, wheat 25%, etc. Over 6% unemployment. Pipe line jobs lost; wall construction jobs lost. $1.9 trillion stimulus that funds the administration pet projects, and only paid a fraction to the people.
Quite a start! Can't wait to see the next 100 days.
David Jeffries
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.