Letter: Last decade was history's hottest- 1-19

I'm addicted to Sunday NY Times crossword puzzles and buy them in books. Consequently, some of the puzzles are not current, but I'm old enough to remember many of the words and phrases that seem quaint now. However, I just completed a puzzle in which one of the definitions was not quaint, but definitely no longer valid; its answer broke my heart. Definition: Arctic cover, answer: ice sheet. When I visualize the Arctic, the only image that comes to mind is one polar bear sitting on a floating chunk of ice no wider than the bear. But during this "hottest on record" decade, the melting "ice sheet" is not the only example of what awaits this planet. Just think of the future of Tucson summers.
Billie Kozolchyk
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.