In the Arizona Daily Star, on March 14th an article about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Michael Barr was quoted as saying "we need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience."

It is profoundly professional to take this clear eyed look at the facts, and take responsibility. It is the good governance we deserve.

From congress and the Arizona state legislature, I would settle for 'thoughtful and measured' instead of the stampede to 'uproot and trash' things along party lines. Hallow victories may pile up, but there is no lasting wisdom.

Ted Morrison

Midtown