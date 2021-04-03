 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Latest Border Panic Overblown
View Comments

Letter: Latest Border Panic Overblown

  • Comments

Many Thanks to Tim Steller for the March 28th News Story " Latest border panic overblown, spurred on for political reasons ". It seems that all the future GOP Politicians / Candidates and the Far Right Wing Media, have attempted to paint the latest increased crossings of migrant children at the Border as a "Crisis".

Meanwhile, no mention of a "Crisis" from far right wing politicians and their talking head media, in regards to the Weekly / Monthly Mass Shootings in our Country killing innocent American Citizens. Just thoughts and prayers offered as usual, with no attempt to legislate reasonable and responsible robust background checks for gun sales.

Last year ( 2020 ) was a record breaking year for gun related deaths. It seems like this year is now on track to follow suit if we take no action. Most reasonable and rational American's support reasonable studies and legislation to attempt to reduce Gun Related Deaths.

David Keating

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News