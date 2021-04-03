Letter: Latest Border Panic Overblown

Many Thanks to Tim Steller for the March 28th News Story " Latest border panic overblown, spurred on for political reasons ". It seems that all the future GOP Politicians / Candidates and the Far Right Wing Media, have attempted to paint the latest increased crossings of migrant children at the Border as a "Crisis".
Meanwhile, no mention of a "Crisis" from far right wing politicians and their talking head media, in regards to the Weekly / Monthly Mass Shootings in our Country killing innocent American Citizens. Just thoughts and prayers offered as usual, with no attempt to legislate reasonable and responsible robust background checks for gun sales.
Last year ( 2020 ) was a record breaking year for gun related deaths. It seems like this year is now on track to follow suit if we take no action. Most reasonable and rational American's support reasonable studies and legislation to attempt to reduce Gun Related Deaths.
David Keating
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.