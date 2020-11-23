Letter: Latest headlines on transition and firing of intelligence officials

Every day that goes by without a professional and orderly transition for our President-elect is a day that our country becomes less prepared to confront and manage our health, economic, and national security challenges. There are real-word consequences for stalling the Biden transition.
We have a petulant, petty, and vengeful President who does not care about any agency he undermines, any norm he shatters, or any dedicated and honest professional he fires. With the help of his “Conspirator in Chief” Rudolph Giuliani, the President continues to undermine our election process and democratic values with wild tweets, bold face lies, and crazy conspiracy theories.
Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election and begin the transition is damaging our country. So called GOP “leaders” are willfully complicit in the President’s corrupt and shameless actions. Their silence enables the President to continue creating division and conveys to Americans that truth and ethics no longer matter.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
