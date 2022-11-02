Letter: Latest Inflation News

Oil companies report record net earnings in the 3rd Quarter 2022. Exxon Mobil had $20 billion in earnings

and Chevron reported $11 billion.

Consumer advocates report that Target, CVS, Walmart and Costco are taking advantage of inflation and

overcharging their customers.

Popular cars are being listed at +100% over MSRP. (e.g., Jeep Wrangler 124%, Porche 123%, Ford Bronco 122%)

Top economists estimate that up to 54% of inflationary price increase are due to corporate greed and the thirst

for increasing profits.

And yet, some of the spending public is blaming the economic policies of the Democratic Party and

President Biden for the assault on their household budgets.

Since it is impossible to vote Big Business out of office, why should replace the current party in the majority in Congress with the party historically linked to Big Business?

JOSEPH KANE

Oro Valley