Letter: Latest mass shooting

It is an unfortunate, and unnerving, sign of our times that the nation’s latest mass shooting, this one in Minnesota, is relegated to page A-8 of the paper. It’s a sign of complacency instead of outrage to the fact that we refuse to deal with our country’s gun problem. We can’t become immune to the fact that mass shootings continue to occur and we fail to address any sane and broadly acceptable solutions. Instead, as noted on the front page of the Metro section in the same morning edition, we read that our state legislature is seeking to authorize gun owners to carry concealed weapons into most government buildings. Apparently the sponsors of this legislation failed to notice how, in many states including ours, angry mobs descended on state capitol buildings armed to the teeth to menacingly take on workers in those government buildings. We need thoughtful legislation, not the insanity we continue to see from some of our elected officials.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
