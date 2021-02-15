 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Latest mass shooting
View Comments

Letter: Latest mass shooting

  • Comments

It is an unfortunate, and unnerving, sign of our times that the nation’s latest mass shooting, this one in Minnesota, is relegated to page A-8 of the paper. It’s a sign of complacency instead of outrage to the fact that we refuse to deal with our country’s gun problem. We can’t become immune to the fact that mass shootings continue to occur and we fail to address any sane and broadly acceptable solutions. Instead, as noted on the front page of the Metro section in the same morning edition, we read that our state legislature is seeking to authorize gun owners to carry concealed weapons into most government buildings. Apparently the sponsors of this legislation failed to notice how, in many states including ours, angry mobs descended on state capitol buildings armed to the teeth to menacingly take on workers in those government buildings. We need thoughtful legislation, not the insanity we continue to see from some of our elected officials.

Rick Unklesbay

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News