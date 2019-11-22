November 20 was Latinas’ Equal Pay Day. Latinas, on average, earn 53 cents for every $1.00 earned by the average white, non-Hispanic man, making this the date on which Latinas “catch up” to what that average white man made during 2018. All Women’s Equal Pay Day this year was April 2, 2019. Women working full-time in the U.S. are still paid 20 percent less than men, despite greater educational attainment. Equal Pay Day was created by the National Committee on Pay Equity to bring attention to the gender pay gap.
The Paycheck Fairness Act, passed by the U.S, House of Representatives received Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s support, but is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate. This act will close loopholes in the Equal Pay Act of 1963. Senator Sinema is a co-sponsor of S. 270, so we should thank her, but Martha McSally is not! Please contact Senator McSally to urge her to stand up for women by supporting this critical legislation.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
