Letter: Laughing Gas Stoves

Interesting to read some of the letters to the editor. It's obvious that some writers appear to get their news solely form the Fox Noise Channel, a thinly disguised Russian front if there ever was one. The latest incoherent harangue involves the ridiculously false claim that the lefties are gonna come at night and seize your gas stoves. Wow, what a hoot. We're afraid to go to bed tonight but so tired after having cooked everything in our fridge and freezer ahead just in case we wake up sans a stove. Stand back, stand by!

Get a life Fox viewers, there's a whole other world of reality out there.

william muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

