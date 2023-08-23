No one person is above the law. That is currently being touted all over the place. However, there is a difference between law and justice. Law consists of a written rule prescribed under authority of a state or nation by the people in its constitution. Justice is a quality, not a rule. Justice is a quality guided by truth, reason, and fairness. Some believe Mr. Trump will "get away" with his actions as he has in the past. Is that justice?
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.